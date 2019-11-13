Bayelsa Governorship Poll: APC heads to Appeal Court over disqualified deputy governorship candidate

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
Bayelsa on Nigerian map

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is heading to the Appeal Court to challenge the disqualification of its deputy governorship candidate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from Saturday’s Bayelsa governorship poll.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, disqualified Mr Degi-Eremienyo, for submitting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Amos Jothan, the state APC Chairman, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yenagoa, described the court ruling as a miscarriage of justice.

“We are totally surprised that the court could in spite of objections by our lawyers, go ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the basis of affidavit evidence, contrary to well-established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence.

“We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand superior judicial scrutiny.
“Therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We call on all our members and supporters not to be distracted but continue to peacefully mobilise for the November 16, election,” he said.

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on September 18 approached the court seeking disqualification of the candidate over alleged falsification of information. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.