Dickson tackles Oshiomhole on cost, quality of Bayelsa airport

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has denied the claim by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that the state government spent N100 billion on the newly- constructed cargo airport in the state.

Mr Dickson also denied that the facility is flooded.

Mr Dickson, while conducting journalists round the airport runway on Friday, explained that the amount spent on the acquisition of land, clearing, sand filling and actual construction of the airport was N70 billion as against the N100 billion claimed by Mr Oshiomhole.

He also said the airport has not begun operation due to the alleged delay by the regulatory agencies in giving approval for the use of the facility.

Mr Oshiomhole had, during a meeting with the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, and some state governors on Thursday, accused Mr Dickson of spending N100 billion on the airport which, he said, had been flooded.

Mr Dickson, however, said: “It is clear from this visit that former Governor Adams Oshiomole lied when he was quoted as having said that the airport runway is flooded.

“All the visitors confirmed that the 3.5 km. runway was high above flood level.

“So the question is: why is a fellow South-South person deliberately maligning another governor from the region? Is this the way to play politics, even with the development of the people?

“This is the height of flood in Bayelsa State, but as you can see, there is no flood here; we reclaimed these parcels of land before starting the construction.

“This airport has one of the best runways in this country; so we will not join Oshiomhole in playing politics with the fortunes of our people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Manager of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, Andrea Battistelli, said that the airport was well constructed and could never have been flooded.

(NAN)

