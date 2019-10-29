Delta Assembly clears nominees for revenue board

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the state Board of Internal Revenue forwarded to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The screening of the nominees during plenary of the Assembly presided over by its Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Pat Ajudua.

The nominees are Monday Onyeme as Chairman, Mike Edegwhare, Secretary and Godday Daniel as member.

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency, Charles Emetulu, who presented the nominee for Chairman, said Mr Onyeme had distinguished himself in both the public and private sectors.

He described him as an asset who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The member representing Isoko South 11 Constituency in the state Assembly, Ferguson Onwo, who introduced Mike Edegwhare, said the nominee is a lawyer and a founding member of PDP in Isoko South.

He said he is a former Council Vice Chairman and former member of some boards in the state.

The third nominee Godday Daniel, was introduced by the member representing Ika North East constituency, Emeka Elekeokwuri.

He described the nominee is a chartered accountant who had worked at the office of the Auditor General of the Federation and was re-nominated by the governor.

After some questions were asked by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Reuben Izeze, the speaker asked the nominees to take a bow.

Consequently, the nominees were confirmed following the adoption of the motion moved by the majority leader and seconded by Mr Elekeokwuri.

(NAN)

