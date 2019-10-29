Bayelsa Governorship: APC chieftain says own party candidate not good enough

APC Secretariat
File photo of an APC Secretariat

Felix Oboro, a former senator from Bayelsa state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has said that choice of David Lyon as the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa is not good for the party.

Mr Lyon, a relatively unknown aspirant then, defeated five other aspirants in the APC governorship primary in September, including Heineken Lokpobiri, a former minister of state for agriculture and rural development, who was seen by many as a front-runner in the race.

Mr Lokpobiri scored 571 votes, the second-lowest in the primary, while Mr Lyon, who had the backing of the Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, had 42,138 votes.

The governorship election in Bayelsa is on November 16.

The election is going to be a straight fight between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose candidate, Douye Diri, enjoys the backing of the incumbent governor, Seriake Dickson.

The former senator, Mr Oboro, said Mr Lokpobiri would have made a better governorship candidate for the APC.

He said Mr Lyon has an obscure background. Nobody knows anything about him, he said.

“I don’t think there is a single person in this country that can finance himself in an election; others must support him. But there is no reasonable rich man who will like to support a person who is unknown to them,” Mr Oboro, a former Nigerian ambassador to Venezuela, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday.

“Heineken would have had the opportunity of getting the support of outsiders.

“What’s Lyon pedigree that they feel he can win election, other than the belief that he has money to influence people to vote for him?

“What office has Lyon held before to convince anybody that he can be a good material for governorship? I think by now EFCC should have investigated Lyon to find out how he came about the money,” the former senator said.

He said the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and Mr Sylva supported Mr Lyon at the party primary because of personal interest.

Mr Oboro’s remarks may very well indicate some discontent within the opposition party in the state.

A former aspirant in the party governorship primary, Preye Aganaba, has gone to court to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

