UNIBEN appoints second female vice-chancellor

Lilian Salami, a professor, has been appointed the 10th substantive vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo State.

A home economist and former Dean of the Faculty of Education, Mrs Salami becomes the second female vice-chancellor of the institution after Grace Alele Williams, who was also the first female vice-chancellor in Nigeria.

Mrs Salami will take over from the outgoing vice-chancellor, Faraday Orumwense, whose tenure will end November 30.

The appointment of the new vice-chancellor, which takes effect from December 2, was made by the Governing Council of the University.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Michael Osasuyi, confirmed her appointment in a statement in Benin City.

Profile:

According to a statement on the Twitter page of UNIBEN, Mrs Salami (Nee Emovon) is a Professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education. She is from Benin in Edo State. She was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria on August 8, 1956.

Her early schooling started in Jos but was truncated by the Nigerian Civil War. Her primary and secondary education were then completed in Edo State.

She obtained her West African School Certificate (O’ levels) from Baptist High School, Benin City.

In 1975, she travelled to the United States of America, University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point Campus and had her summer schooling at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul. She later transferred to North Dakota State University, Fargo after she got married in 1977. There she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 in Home Economics and Master’s degree in Nutrition in 1982. She returned back to Nigeria in 1983 and enrolled to serve in the National Youth Service Corps in Benin City.

Upon completion of the national service, she made a brief start of her teaching career with the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo, Nigeria. Between 1985 and 1994, she lectured Nutrition at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria

This was interjected when she gained admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka for a doctoral degree in Human Nutrition in 1989 which she obtained in 1991. In 1994, she was appointed a Senior Lecturer with the University of Benin, Benin City.

As an administrator, she has held numerous administrative positions in the University of Benin and is currently the Director-General/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA, Ondo).