Edo lawmaker-elect charged with forgery

Related News

Ugiagbe Dumez, a lawmaker-elect in Edo state, has been charged with forgery and impersonation.

He is accused of forging a West African Senior School Certificate.

Mr Dumez, elected to represent Ovia North East Constituency 1 in the Edo State House of Assembly, is among the lawmakers-elect yet to be inaugurated owing to the protracted crisis over the controversial inauguration of the state assembly.

The assembly has been divided because of the rift between the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Dumez and more than 10 other lawmakers-elect who are loyal to Mr Oshiomhole had since relocated from Edo to Abuja because of the fear of their safety.

The Nation newspaper reported that Mr Dumez was arraigned on Friday in absentia on a six-count charge before a state criminal court.

He and others at large were said to have committed the offence around 2001, the paper said.

The newspaper said the offences which Mr Dumez is accused of are punishable under sections 21 (a) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, vol. II, Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 as applicable in Edo State.

A state counsel, Peter Ojo, who promised to produce Mr Dumez in the next adjourned date, reportedly told the court that the lawmaker-elect was arrested by the police in Abuja and released on bail.

The case was adjourned to November 1.

Advertisement

Mr Dumez has, however, dismissed the charges against him as politically motivated.

“It’s laughable and malicious,” he told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday evening.

“As I speak now, I am in Abuja. I petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate what my opponent (in the House of Assembly election) was alleging against me, the matter is still under investigation. How can one be arraigned in absentia, when a case is still being investigated and they have not concluded investigation?”

The lawmaker-elect denied ever being arrested by the police on the matter.

He said he and his colleagues have been hounded since the controversial inauguration of the state assembly.