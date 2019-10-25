Why people are leaving PDP in Bayelsa – Timi Alaibe

Related News

Timi Alaibe, one of the aspirants who lost out in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Bayelsa, has given the reason why some chieftains were leaving the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Some aides to the state governor, Seriake Dickson, are among those that have reportedly left the PDP.

The commissioner for mineral resources, Markson Fefegha, has just returned to Mr Dickson’s government and the PDP after he resigned a few days ago.

Mr Fefegha, who has appealed to his political supporters to work for PDP’s victory in the election, said his resignation was caused by a “communication gap” between him and Governor Dickson.

“Let it be known that those who have left the PDP for other political parties in Bayelsa State are merely fed-up with the ineptitude of the current leadership of the party in the state exemplified by the partisanship exhibited in the last governorship primary election,” Mr Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said on Friday in a statement by his aide, Enize Ogio.

Mr Alaibe is in court challenging the outcome of the PDP governorship primary which he said violated the party’s guidelines.

He denied being responsible for the exit of people from the PDP as reportedly claimed by the Chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa state, Moses Cleopas.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Chief Alaibe is not in any way responsible for the defection of these respectable Bayelsans from the PDP to any other party,” he said.

“How would he do such a thing when he has personally, in repeated signed statements, made it clear that despite pressures from all quarters, he would remain in the PDP and that he would not be persuaded to abandon the party though his desire for the governorship of the state was tragically aborted by Chief Cleopas and his ilk.

“It is so unfortunate that at a time Chief Cleopas and his sponsors should be apologising to the good and patient people of Bayelsa State for presiding over the conduct of the most procedurally flawed primary election in the history of the state—an election that deprived the people of the opportunity to choose their next governor—they are busy grandstanding and looking for who to blame.

“This is the second time in two months that Chief Cleopas has found it convenient to allow himself to be used by his pay-masters to tell blatant lies against Chief Alaibe in attempt to rubbish his reputation without considering the legal consequences.”

Mr Alaibe said the PDP in Bayelsa was embarking on self-destruction “by bandying falsehood against someone who could reinvent and mobilise the people against the already anticipated failure of the party at the poll on November 16.”