Amidst rift with Oshiomhole, Obaseki vows not to leave APC

Amidst an ongoing rift with his predecessor, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed not to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although Mr Oshiomhole, now the national chairman of the APC, helped Mr Obaseki to power, both men have been at daggers drawn for several months, fuelling rumours Mr Obaseki could leave the party.

The Edo governor, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his office, however, vowed not to leave the party.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed that he has no plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

The governor said this when he received members of the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), during a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City on Wednesday.

“If a handful of individuals start misbehaving and feel we will leave the party for them; they will be the ones to leave,” he said.

Mr Obaseki described the APC as a party for the youths and the next generation, hence his administration is focused on infrastructural and institutional reforms that would stand the test of time.

According to him, “This is a government of real change, which is concerned about youths and the future. This government has performed beyond people’s expectations and we are proud of the things we have done so far.”

He commended the GOSG for its commitment to supporting his administration, urging members of the group to intensify activities in the state and collaborate with other groups with the same ideology.

The governor urged the group to collaborate with the state government in the campaign to kick out thuggery in the state.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Group, Henry Idogun, said the group was formed during the 2016 governorship election in the state to bridge the information gap which existed on the governor’s profile.

According to him, “the group was happy with the developmental strides of the Obaseki led-administration which include massive and sustained infrastructural development and deep-rooted institutional reforms, noting that the award presented to the governor by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) was well-deserved as the governor has made Edo State a reference point in transforming education in the country.”

He said GOSG exists to add value to governance in the state and leverages the party machinery and other relevant stakeholders in the areas of voters’ education and mobilisation, creation of more polling units and election monitoring.

He added that members of the group numbering over 18,000 are in support of the second term bid of the governor.