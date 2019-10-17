Rivers govt. inaugurates Road Safety Advisory Council

Related News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated the Rivers Road Safety Advisory Council to drive the implementation of the Nigerian Road Safety Strategy in the state.

The governor, while inaugurating the council in on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said that the aim was to reduce the menace of road crashes the state.

“This inauguration is in good time because the Rivers Road Maintenance Agency was recently sworn-in to ensure safe and motorable roads for the good people of the state.

“You are to advise the state government and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on measures to improve road safety management, safer vehicles, safe road users and post crash care among others.

“Your assignment should be carried out in strict adherence to the nation’s road safety laws and strategy,” Mr Wike represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said.

He advised members of the council that would serve as technical working group to input best practices in their assignment.

“You should begin massive awareness on road safety and to reduce the carnage on our roads, having been drawn up from different ministries, departments and agencies,” he added.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Rivers, David Mendie, said the advisory council was necessary to join synergy with the rest of the federation in ensuring the safety of road users and proper emergency management.

The state advisory council is chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Danagogo, with the FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers, Mr Mendie, as the alternate Chairman.

Other members of the council were drawn from Ministries of Transport, Health, Justice, Information and Communication, Education, Finance, the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Nigerian Society of Engineers and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Advertisement

(NAN)