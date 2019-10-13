APC condemns attack on Oshiomhole’s residence

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the residence of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The attack occurred on Saturday and was carried out by a group of people alleged to be political thugs, the APC said.

The attack on Mr Oshiomhole’s residence in the Okoroutun area of GRA in Benin City, Edo State, was earlier reported by the Punch newspaper. The ‘political thugs’ reportedly chanted “Oshiomole ole” before they were dispersed by security agents.

READ ALSO:

However, the APC in a statement released by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Sunday evening, condemned the act and described it as an attempt on the party chairman’s life.

He said there is an ongoing investigation on the incident by the police and other security operatives.

“Although, the APC National Chairman has rightly called for calm after the apparent attempt on his life, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the ugly incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

“In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, a threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing a crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition,” he said.