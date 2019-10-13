APC condemns attack on Oshiomhole’s residence

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the attack on the residence of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The attack occurred on Saturday and was carried out by a group of people alleged to be political thugs, the APC said.

The attack on Mr Oshiomhole’s residence in the Okoroutun area of GRA in Benin City, Edo State, was earlier reported by the Punch newspaper. The ‘political thugs’ reportedly chanted “Oshiomole ole” before they were dispersed by security agents.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole blames PDP for 2023 presidential posters of himself, Tinubu, El-Rufai

However, the APC in a statement released by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Sunday evening, condemned the act and described it as an attempt on the party chairman’s life.

He said there is an ongoing investigation on the incident by the police and other security operatives.

“Although, the APC National Chairman has rightly called for calm after the apparent attempt on his life, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the ugly incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

“In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, a threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing a crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition,” he said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.