Budget: Akwa Ibom proposes N597 billion for 2020

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Tuesday presented the 2020 budget of N597 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The budget is made up of N111 billion recurrent expenditure, N369 billion capital expenditure and N116 billion consolidated revenue.

Mr Emmanuel said the budget christened “Budget of Industrialisation for Poverty Alleviation Phase II,” was targeted at building more industries as well as attracting direct foreign investment to the state.

The governor said the preparation of the budget was guided by the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

Mr Emmanuel said the policy objective of the budget was to broaden and diversify the state’s resource base through improvements in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget is lower than the 2019 figure of N672 billion.

Highlights of the budget showed that roads and transport got N115billion; Education N11 billion; Agriculture N12 billion; Land, Housing and Urban Development N53 billion; Investment, Culture and Industry N6 billion; and Health N4 billion.

In his remarks, Speaker of the house, Aniekan Bassey, assured the governor that the lawmakers would quicken the consideration process to ensure speedy passage of the budget. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.