Rivers police still searching for fugitive Frank Ekpo

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Police Command in Rivers says it is still in search of Frank Ekpo (39) from Biakpani, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River that was declared wanted in August.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, made this known in an August 15 statement that was reissued on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Omoni said that Frank Ekpo was fair in complexion, 5 to 6 ft tall, speaks Ekoi and English Languages fluently.

He said that he was wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy and Advance Fee Fraud pending at Chief Magistrates Court 9 Port Harcourt in Case No. PMC/1045C/2018.

“The sitting Magistrate on the August 20, 2019 issued Bench Warrant against him, with an Order to arrest and bring him to court without further delay.

“In the light of the above, the command wishes to appeal to the general public or any person with useful information that can lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station.

“Or, call the following security numbers: 08032003514, 08028915462 and 08182157778,” he said.

Mr Omoni said that handsome reward awaited any person that would give information that would lead to his arrest. (NAN)

