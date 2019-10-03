Nobody can stop me from second term – Gov. Obaseki

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said he deserved a second term to continue the developmental strides he started in his first term emphasizing that ‘Second term for me is not negotiable”.

The governor disclosed this when he received members of the Benin Unity League at Government House in Benin City on Thursday.

Mr Obaseki said: “I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet yesterday that second term for me is not negotiable.

“I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today.”

The governor said no one individual can determine who will become governor, noting that only God and the people can make the decision.

“I want to assure you that this is a fight that we will prevail. We will fight and succeed.

“If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be day dreaming because it is not my fight, it is about fight for the right thing and cause.

“I am not going to back off because I know victory is sure,” the governor said.

Mr Obaseki said nobody had accused him of implementing a wrong policy, adding that the accusations had been on but not focusing on stomach infrastructure.

The governor commended the league for understanding where the challenges were coming from and supporting the truth.

Earlier, the President of the league, Gregory Osa, said the league was social cultural and non-political, established in 1983, comprising notable Benin professionals.

Mr Osa said the visit was to join other Edo sons and daughters to say no to the mischief in some quarters to prematurely pull the governor out of office, noting that the move was borne out of selfish motive.

“You are providing enabling environment to make Edo an industrial hub.

“We are particularly interested by your push to develop the Benin River Port and make Benin Airport an international Airport.

“You will not only win the battle, you will win the war,” he said.

(NAN)