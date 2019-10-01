Police confirm killing of wanted kidnapper ‘Lucifer’

Related News

A wanted kidnapper, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer has been shot dead by policemen in Rivers, an official said.

The Rivers Police Command Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Mr Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Brown was killed during a sting operation launched by the police to apprehend the deceased.

“Ekweme Brown, a.k.a Lucifer, was killed by men of Operation Sting, in a sting operation led by ACP Shem Evans.

“Brown is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East-West Road in the state.

Mr Omoni said the police command had declared the deceased wanted following intelligence that fingered him as the mastermind of several abductions on the road.

“The most wanted notorious kidnapper is an indigene of Egamini Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The entire Rundele community has been thrown into wild jubilation following announcement of his death,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the command was currently on the trail of gang members of the deceased suspect.

(NAN)

