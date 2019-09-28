Army medical outreach targets 300 persons in Edo community

Nigerian Army soldier
Nigerian Army

More than 300 persons in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo, have benefited from a free medical outreach carried out by the Nigerian Army.

Ojo Adenegan, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade, said on Friday that the medical outreach was in support of the Sobe Day 2019.

Mr Adenegan, a major, said the Army decided on carrying out the outreach in the area because of its rural nature and that it targets no fewer 400 beneficiaries.

He said the free medical outreach was to strengthen civil-military relationship, as well as to build the confidence of the Nigerian people in the military.

He also said the exercise was to showcase the good synergy the Army had with the people in its area of responsibility.

Mr Adenegan said more than 150 insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed, while beneficiaries were tested for blood sugar, HIV, as well as dental and eye problems.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that free drugs and medical glasses were also issued to some beneficiaries.

READ ALSO: Over 500 benefit from medical outreach in Abuja community

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN commended the Nigerian Army for taking into consideration the health of the public and coming up with the outreach.

Stella Oladele, a beneficiary, said prior to the free medical outreach in the community, the sick go outside of the community to as far as Owo in Ondo State to access medical services.

She said this was because there was no hospital in the community except a clinic for pregnant women.

Similarly, Comfort Aluke and Sylvester Osedei also commended the initiative and appealed that the exercise be more regular in the community.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.