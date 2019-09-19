72 bag First Class as Federal University, Utuoke, holds maiden convocation

Related News

The Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, will, on Septem 21, hold its maiden convocation ceremony for 1,121 graduands, with 72 of them in First Class category.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Seth Accra-Jaja, who disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday at Utuoke, said the event was part of the activities marking the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution.

He said out of the 1,121 graduands, 72 will be awarded first class, 462, second class upper, 503, second class lower and 84, third class degrees.

“The ceremony would be a combined convocation of students who graduated during the last three academic sessions of the university,” he said.

The vice chancellor said the convocation was delayed because of the death of the Chancellor of the institution in 2015.

“After we scaled through the huddle of having a new Chancellor, other issues like industrial action by members of staff also contributed to the delay,” he explained.

Mr Accra-Jaja, a professor, said the graduating students were drawn from 28 programmes under the Faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Education, Engineering and Management Sciences.

He said since his assumption of office, 16 programmes had been introduced and approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with the aim of making the university a world-class institution in academics, research and development.

“Students and lecturers now take class attendance and other academic work seriously due to the stringent measures put in place as well as the cordial relationship that exists between them in the university,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution was among the nine universities established in 2011 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

(NAN)