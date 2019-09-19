Tribunal upholds election of Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel

Related News

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo, on Thursday, affirmed the victory of Governor Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a petition challenging the result of the election in which INEC declared Mr Emmanuel reelected as the governor of Akwa Ibom.

Delivering judgment, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice A.M Yakuba, dismissed the case filed by APC and its candidate, Mr Ekere, on grounds that the petition lacked merit.

Mr Yakubu held that the petitioners failed to call witnesses in eight local government areas out of the 21 where they claimed to have won.

Consequently, the tribunal discountenanced every documentary evidence that was brought before it.

The tribunal accordingly declared Mr Emmanuel as duly elected.

NAN reports that the petitioners approached the tribunal, after several amendments, on grounds that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

They also argued that Mr Emmanuel was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

They prayed the tribunal to declare that Mr Emmanuel did not secure and could not have secured the majority of lawful votes cast at the elections;

They also prayed the tribunal to declare that the election was void and invalid due to non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

(NAN)