52 candidates to participate in Bayelsa gov election —- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 52 political parties and its candidates are ready to participate in the Bayelsa State governorship election on November 16.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the form to that effect was displayed at INEC office in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday.

The political parties are Accord, ANRP, ADP, APP and DPP, APGA, BNPP, CAP, PDP, APC, FJPN, Fresh Democratic Party and GPN, among others.

Some of the candidates are David Lyon, APC; Douye Diri, PDP; Azibataram Cameron, ANRP; Helen Okorodas, ACD.

INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity in the state, Wilfred Ifogah, told NAN that a total of 52 parties were able to provide candidates for the election.

Mr Ifogah said the candidates include 46 males and six females.

“Well, there are other parties but only these 52 parties met the qualifications and are able to provide candidates,” he explained.

(NAN)

