Rivers APC factions close ranks

A former factional chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Peter Odike, has said he is ready to close ranks with other members of the party in the state.

He also said his faction will work with the recently inaugurated five-member executive caretaker committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The executive caretaker committee chaired by Isaac Abbot was set up to oversee the affairs of the party’s branch in Rivers State.

It would be recalled that the Rivers chapter of the party lost out of an opportunity to present a candidate in the governorship election due to the disunity within the party.

This granted the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike, easy re-election.

‘Ready to unite’

Mr Odike during a meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday said the party is no longer in factions in the state.

He called on the national leaders and the executive caretaker committee to ensure transparency so “as to prevent the reoccurrence of what happened in 2018 before the 2019 governorship election in the state.”

“We embrace the caretaker committee that has been set up by the party because we don’t want what happened in 2018 towards 2019 election to happen again.

“I told my people that I want to consult all the leaders of the party, I want to live with total peace in Rivers State. We are no longer factional.

“Hence, I am calling on the party’s national leadership to ensure that the caretaker committee that has been set should be transparent in all their dealings and ensure that everybody is carried along. Let people obtain their forms – those people who want to contest positions from the ward, LGA to the State levels.

“We don’t want a situation whereby the ruling party will become opposition due to the fact that there have been quarrels… I call on the party caretaker to remain politically unbiased,” Mr Odike stated.

‘We accept peace overture’

Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary of the party, who received the factional leader, assured the members of the party in Rivers of a fair election process.

He said the party will ensure a “level playing ground for all to participate in the forthcoming congresses to elect new leadership for the party in the state.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the APC NWC approved the order of activities towards the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses for the state.

The official, however, advised other members and leaders of the party in the state to follow suit and embrace unity so as to avoid “unfortunate events of the last general election in the state.”

“If we are together if we are in cohesion, we have a good chance of winning Rivers State. If you (Odike) are successful in bringing unity to the party in the state, your name will be written in gold,” Mr Gaidom said.

The order of the congresses are as follows: September 17 – Ward Congresses; September 21 – LGA Congresses and September 28 – State Congresses.