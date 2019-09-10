Delta set to begin 2019/2020 job creation programme – Official

Related News

The Delta State government says all is set for the commencement of its 2019/2020 programme cycle of its job creation programme.

The Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Eric Eboh, said this on Tuesday in Asaba during a work plan and implementation guideline meeting with members of staff.

Mr Eboh said the meeting was necessary following the approval of the 2019/2020 Job Creation Programme Work plan and Implementation Guideline by the State Executive Council.

According to him, the guideline will be published and issued to all the trainees, trainers, guarantors and to all stakeholders to update them on innovations and adjustments in the curriculum and training modules initiated after a thorough review of the programme in the last four years.

Mr Eboh said the programmes were open to the unemployed youth between 18 years and 35 years with a minimum qualification of West Africa School Certificate and those who completed the Senior Secondary Certificates Examination.

He noted that degree and HND holders should have their NYSC discharge certificates or letters of exemption.

He said the youth, who desired to be trained and established under ”Green STEP and YAGEP”, must have the passion to acquire skills and to establish and run business enterprises on their own.

Mr Eboh said the introduction of the Post Training Proficiency Test (PTPT), was compulsory for all ”Green STEP” beneficiaries on completion of their vocational training.

Advertisement

He noted that competence and good mastery of skill would qualify a trainee to be established with starter pack.

”’The ‘Brown STEP’ category will only admit candidates who do well in the Pre-Admission Proficiency Test (PAPT),” he said.

Mr Eboh said the duration of some of the vocational and agricultural enterprises would be extended beyond three and six months.

According to him, the essence of the extension is to enable the beneficiaries to acquire the necessary skills and to gain good mastery of the enterprises for sustainability,

”Enterprises as Tiling and Interlocking, Fashion and Textile Design, Painting and Screening among others would be combined to strengthen and to make the enterprises more viable for the beneficiaries.

”The YAGEP programme will run within four to six months in order to expose the trainees to full production cycle of their chosen agricultural enterprise,” he said.

The Job creation boss emphasised that all the beneficiaries of YAGEP would have to provide their farm lands and location before they would qualify for establishment with starter packs and support from the state government.

Under the Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP), he said that internship and employability workshops to bring job recruitment agencies and job-seeking professionals together would be organised.

According to him, the plan is to build capacity and to offer job readiness aptitudes for their self-improvement.

(NAN)