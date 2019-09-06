APC appoints five persons to lead Rivers chapter

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a five-member executive caretaker committee for the Rivers State chapter of the party.

The caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state will be chaired by Isaac Ogbobula, the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said.

According to Mr Issa-Onilu, other members are Friday Owhor, Beatrice Amobi, Abolo Stephen and Baridon Badom (Secretary).

Mr Issa-Onilu also provided the timetable to elect new leaders of the APC in Rivers.

The Rivers APC has been in crisis since the build-up to the 2019 elections.

The party in the state split into two factions: one loyal to ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi and the other to a former senator, Magnus Abe.

The internal wrangling among APC members caused the party to lose out in the Rivers elections as it was disqualified by the Supreme Court from fielding candidates in the elections.

New APC leaders are to now to be elected for wards, local governments and the state leadership in Rivers

See the full timetable to elect new Rivers officials below.

*Notice/Timetable of Congresses*

The APC NWC has also approved the schedule of activities/timetable for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers as follows:

*Tuesday 17th September 2019 – Ward Congresses

*Wednesday 18th – Friday 20th September 2019 – Appeals arising from Ward Congresses

*Saturday 21st September 2019 – LGA Congresses

*Monday 23rd – Wednesday 25th September 2019 – Appeals arising from State Congresses

*Saturday 28th September 2019 – State Congresses

*Monday 30th September –

Wednesday 2nd October 2019 – Appeals arising from State Congresses