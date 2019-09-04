Sylva commends APC governorship primary in Bayelsa

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Bayelsa, describing it as peaceful.

He made the commendation after casting his vote on Wednesday in Okpoama Ward 4.

“APC is the only hope for Bayelsa, having witnessed years of suffering through the misrule in the state.

“Yes, we are going to win, come Nov. 16, APC will give new hope to our people.

“I’m happy that at last, we had a very peaceful and orderly primary here in Okpoama ward 4 and other wards.

“They conducted themselves in an orderly manner and queue behind the candidates of their choice.

“I am happy that our members are still in the high spirit and the primary went on very well.

“That shows the readiness of APC to win Bayelsa state and I believe our candidate will be better than whoever the other parties will present.

“We decided to adopt the direct primary where everybody is involved, every member of the party will partake in it, this is the test of what we present at the general election,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise was conducted in all the 105 wards across the the state simultaneously.

(NAN)

