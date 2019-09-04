Bayelsa: Court gives APC nod to conduct direct primary – Official

Related News

The Bayelsa State High Court located in Yenagoa has reportedly reversed its interim order which stopped the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting its rescheduled August 31 governorship primaries in the state using direct primary method.

The case was filed by Japan Christopher, Evinson Oyindeyinfa, Oddu Ovinmiebi and Obiriki Isaiah against the Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee of the party, Jonathan Amos, Orubebe Ogeibiri, Alabo Martin and C.T Olorogun last week Wednesday.

A statement signed by the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday night, gave this information.

It said the party will hold its primaries on Wednesday, even though this is coming 24 hour later than its earlier announced date.

APC was earlier reported to have shifted its governorship primaries again from August 31 to September 3 and 4.

“With Tuesday’s court decision, the party will now proceed with the direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.

“This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt.

“The primary will now hold Wednesday, 4 September, 2019,” the statement reads.

The Aspirants

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Ita Song-led screening committee deployed to the state by the party cleared six of the seven aspirants to participate in the primaries.

The cleared aspirants are the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, Aganaba Steven, Ongoebi Etebu, Ebitimi Amgbare, Diseye Poweigha and Lyon Pereworimini.

A former Cross River INEC official, Briyai Frankland, was disqualified.