APC postpones Bayelsa governorship primary

APC logo used to illustrate the story.
APC logo used to illustrate the story.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its Bayelsa State governorship primary to September 3 and 4.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said the primary was postponed due to a court order.

“In deference to a court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

The Punch newspaper on Thursday reported that a Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa granted an interim order restraining the APC from conducting its rescheduled August 31 governorship primary through the direct mode of primary.

The party had on Wednesday postponed the governorship primary from the initial August 29 to August 31.

It had cleared six of its seven governorship aspirants.

The cleared aspirants are the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, Aganaba Steven, Ebitimi Amgbare, Diseye Poweigha, Lyon Pereworimini, and Ongoebi Etebu.

A former Cross River INEC official, Briyai Frankland, was disqualified.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.