APC postpones Bayelsa governorship primary

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed its Bayelsa State governorship primary to September 3 and 4.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said the primary was postponed due to a court order.

“In deference to a court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

The Punch newspaper on Thursday reported that a Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa granted an interim order restraining the APC from conducting its rescheduled August 31 governorship primary through the direct mode of primary.

The party had on Wednesday postponed the governorship primary from the initial August 29 to August 31.

It had cleared six of its seven governorship aspirants.

The cleared aspirants are the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, Aganaba Steven, Ebitimi Amgbare, Diseye Poweigha, Lyon Pereworimini, and Ongoebi Etebu.

A former Cross River INEC official, Briyai Frankland, was disqualified.