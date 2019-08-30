Explosion occurs on NPDC crude trunk line in Delta

A girl walks on a gas pipeline running through Okrika community near Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt December 4, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. Picture taken December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye (NIGERIA - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ENERGY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 06 OF 29 FOR PACKAGE 'LIFE IN THE NIGER DELTA' SEARCH 'AKINTUNDE DELTA'

An explosion has occurred on the Abura Crude Trunk Line belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Delta.

The incident happened on Friday at Otu-Jeremi community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

A resident in the community who craved anonymity said that the explosion which was accompanied by heavy fire, occurred at about 1.30.p.m., living the people to scamper for safety.

“The explosion has plunged the community into tension as residents living close to the facility scampered for safety,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the area has been cordoned off by soldiers while firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire.

When contacted on phone, NPDC Head of Community Relations, Chris Otobise, and the Head of Security, Mr Oyekan, both promised to call back for confirmation but did not.

However, a senior officer in the Nigerian Army confirmed the incident to journalists but said he could not ascertain the cause of the incident.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Adeyinka Adeleke, said, “NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out.”

(NAN)

