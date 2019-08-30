Niger Delta governors to meet Buhari over NDDC board appointments

Governors of the oil producing states have resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent appointments into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa disclosed this while speaking with reporters after the governors’ meeting held on Thursday night in Abuja.

Mr Dickson said that the governors cutting across nine oil producing states and different political parties, met to discuss and review current developments and their concerns pertaining to the NDDC.

“We are all unanimously of the view that we are concerned about the governance process within that very critical agency.

“We are aware of the general dissatisfaction in the region and in the various states.

“We are also concerned about the way and manner the recent appointments have been made.

“Arising from all of these, we want to use this opportunity to call for calm in all our states and across the region.

“As you are aware, there were some protests in so many states following the recent appointments that were made.

“Accordingly, we decided that as as soon as it is convenient with Mr President. We intend to have audience with him.

“We are critical stakeholders and the NDDC is a very critical developmental agency that is supposed to partner and collaborate with the state governors. Unfortunately, we have not seen much collaboration.

“So, we intend as a body to have audience with Mr president in no distance time and as soon as convince, at least to discuss in greater details, our views on some of these critical views affecting the NDDC.

“So that the agency will be repositioned for greater efficiency, and then we have an effective governance mechanism to carry on with their business. Following our interaction, we may have more to disclose to the public.”

Mr Dickson called for peace and calm in all oil producing states and member states of NDDC.

He assured that the governors were committed, working together as a body to meet Mr President to resolve all issues.
At the meeting were Governors Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and the deputy governors of Imo and Abia.(NAN)

