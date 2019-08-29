Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson, gets new spokesperson

Governor Seriake Dickson and New Press Secretary Fidelis Soriwei
Governor Seriake Dickson and New Press Secretary Fidelis Soriwei

A new chief press secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has been appointed.

He is Fidelis Soriwei, who until his new role, was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.

He takes over from Francis Ottah-Agbo, who has since resigned from the position, contested and elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives for the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo, Federal Constituency of Benue State, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A statement by the Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said Mr. Soriwei’s appointment, which has been approved by Governor Seriake Dickson, is with immediate effect.

Mr Soriwei, a journalist, joined the Bayelsa government after over two decades of professional practice.

Until he was appointed adviser to Mr Dickson in September 2017, he was a staff of the well-regarded PUNCH newspaper where for about 14 years he covered politics, security, defence and anti-corruption matters.

Mr Soriwei began his journalism as a graduate intern at the The Guardian in the late 1990s before moving on to work at TheNews Magazine and THE PUNCH.

A native of Arogbo in Ondo State, Mr Soriwei attended Ijaw National High School, Arogbo, and the Obafemi Awolowo University where, in 1994, he bagged a second class upper degree in English. He was the best graduating student of his class.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

When contacted on his new appointment, Mr Soriwei told PREMIUM TIMES, “I thank my boss, Governor Dickson, for trusting me with this delicate assignment. I thank him also for the good leadership he is providing for Bayelsa and for his exemplary performance so far.

“Being a chief press secretary is a tough job. But mine is easy because I won’t be selling a bad product. My governor is an exceptional leader, and speaking for a man like that won’t be difficult.

“Be that as it may, I pray to God Almighty to give me the wherewithal to deliver on my mandate. A lot of positive things are going on in Bayelsa and it is joyful that I am now better placed to market this amazing state and its wonderful people to the world.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.