APC headquarters approves six aspirants for Bayelsa governorship primary

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has upheld the reports of the screening and appeal committees for the Bayelsa governorship aspirants.

Of the total seven governorship aspirants that were screened, six were cleared to participate in the governorship primary in Bayelsa State.

They are Aganaba Steven, Heineken Lokpobiri, Ebitimi Amgbare, Diseye Poweigha, Lyon Pereworimini, and Ongoebi Etebu.

An aspirant, Briyai Frankland, was not cleared to participate in the party’s governorship primary.

“The APC NWC upheld the disqualification of Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland based on Section 3 Paragraph “L” of the Party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates which requires that aspirants are card-carrying member of the party for a period of one year.

“The party also found no record of his membership of APC and was therefore considered ineligible,” APC spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The APC is expected to be the main opposition to the governing PDP in Bayelsa.

The governorship election in Bayelsa holds on November 16, same as that of Kogi State. For Kogi, an APC screening committee cleared 12 of the 16 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.