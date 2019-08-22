Akwa Ibom govt. to close down 1,140 illegal schools

Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.
The Akwa Ibom State Government says it will close down over 1,140 illegal nursery, primary and secondary schools operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Nse Essien, disclosed this in Uyo, the state capital while speaking with journalists on Thursday.

Mr Essien, a professor, said the move by the government was to stem the rising cases of unapproved private schools in the state.

He expressed dismay with the way unscrupulous persons in the state were establishing schools without proper registration with relevant agencies of government.

“These schools are not approved by the Ministry of Education in the state and students are taught under unhygienic conditions where the learning environment is deplorable.

“We have in the ministry the minimum standards which must be fulfilled before opening any school in the state,” Mr Essien said.

He said the ministry was going to publish names of the illegal schools for the public to be aware.

Mr Essien warned that defaulters would be prosecuted by the state government.

“Names of these schools will be published; subsequently, the schools will be closed down.

Mr Essien stressed the importance of E-learning, saying the government was poised to introduce E-learning into the school system as a means of improving and providing quality education to students.

“The world today is evolving with technology. It is moving away from manual processes and we cannot afford to lag behind.

“E-learning will provide accessibility to the students at all times by the teachers even after school hours.

“Missed lessons can be reviewed, students will have access to improved, updated, and world class libraries and learning facilities,” Mr Essien said.

(NAN)

