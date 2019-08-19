Akwa Ibom senator loses wife

Related News

Chris Ekpenyong, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District, Akwa Ibom state, has lost his wife.

The senator’s wife, Grace, is said to have passed on in Uyo on Friday.

The son, Emmanuel, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday morning.

“It’s a sad reality we must have to accept,” Mr Emmanuel said.

Mr Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state, won the 2019 Senate election against the incumbent senator, Godswill Akpabio.

People who were close to the late Grace said she was hard-working, and a loving wife and mother to her husband and children.

She was an entrepreneur who ran a flourishing bread factory and some agro-allied businesses in Akwa Ibom state.