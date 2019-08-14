Edo govt probes Uwelu Market fire disaster

Uwelu Spare Parts Market fire (Photo Credit: Channels TV)
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said on Wednesday that he would set up a committee to find out the cause of the fire at the Uwelu Motor Spare Parts Market on Monday night in Benin.

The fire destroyed millions of naira worth of goods.

Mr Obaseki said this after assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire at the biggest motor spare parts market in the state.

The governor, while sympathising with the affected traders, urged them to remain calm while the fire disaster was being investigated to prevent a recurrence in future.

“I will hold a meeting with the head of the Edo Fire Service and other agencies, which helped to put out the fire, members of the state executive council and members of the local government Council where the market is located this afternoon.

“A team will be set up to investigate the fire outbreak,” he said.

Mr Obaseki noted that the committee would be given a week to investigate the cause of the fire, the number of traders affected and the monetary worth of goods lost, to enable the state government to assist them.

“The team will also advise the state government on measures to put in place to prevent fire outbreaks in markets and when there is an outbreak it doesn’t get to such magnitude,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Augustine Osaretin, Chairman, Motor Spare Parts Association, Uwelu Market, said fire service delayed in providing rescue to the market hence the magnitude of the damage.

He, however, added that the arrival of the fire service ensured the market did not go into extinction.

(NAN)

