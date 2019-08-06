Why we suspended chairman of Oshiomhole’s local govt area – Edo government

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]
The Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, Yakubu Musa, was suspended from office because of an allegation of N46 million payroll fraud in the local council, the Edo state government has said.

Mr Musa was suspended four days ago by the state government.

He is to be on suspension for two months to allow for an investigation into the alleged fraud, the state government said.

The government action has, however, been dogged by suspicion because the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is from Etsako West.

Mr Oshiomhole and the Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, are locked in a political fight which has the potential to upset the APC-controlled political structures in the state.

The Edo House of Assembly, for instance, is yet to commence legislative activities because of the political crisis rocking the assembly.

Two lawmakers loyal to Mr Oshiomhole have been expelled from the APC by the local chapters of the party in the state.

One politician closed to Governor Obaseki has gone further to called for the resignation of the APC national chairman.

The commissioner for local government and community affairs in Edo, Jimoh Ijegbai, said, in a statement on Tuesday that a staff audit in Etsako West showed that the local council was defrauded of N46million from July 2018 to May 2019.

The statement was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by the Government House, Benin City.

Governor Obaseki instructed that the staff audit be done in the local government area, Mr Ijegbai said.

“The case is currently being investigated by security agencies,” the commissioner added.

The commissioner said the suspension was in the interest of the local government area and its people and that the explanation was necessary because of “the falsehood and unnecessary sentiment being spread” over the issue.

