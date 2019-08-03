Don’t issue fresh proclamation, court orders Governor Obaseki

Related News

A Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court, on Friday, restrained the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, from issuing a fresh proclamation to the Edo State House of Assembly.

The court order counters last week’s resolution of the Nigerian Senate which directed Mr Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation to the state assembly in order to bring to an end the political crisis which has prevented the assembly from carrying out its legislative activities for several weeks now.

The restraining order followed a motion ex-parte filed by the deputy speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, and another lawmaker, Henry Okhuarobo, who represents Ikpoba-Okha State Constituency.

Both Messrs Idiaye and Okhuarobo are plaintiffs/applicants in the suit.

Besides Mr Obaseki, the defendants in the suit are the clerk of the National Assembly, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS).

The court, which was presided over by Justice Adamu Muhammed, also restrained the police and the SSS from sealing the premises of the Edo assembly, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The case was adjourned to August 16.

The Edo State government had described the Senate resolution on the state assembly crisis as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the Principle of Separation of Powers.

“The Government of Edo State firmly believes that our State is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter,” the state government had said in a statement from the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

A state high court in Benin City gave a similar order last month, restraining the ruling All Progressives Congress from interfering in the affairs of the state assembly.

The crisis in the Edo assembly began when the assembly was inaugurated under controversial circumstances at night with only nine, out of 24 lawmakers-elect, on June 17.

The 24 lawmakers are members of the APC.

Other lawmakers-elect were excluded from the inauguration to prevent the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s loyalists from taking control of the legislature, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.