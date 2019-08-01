Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel

University of Uyo
University of Uyo

Gunmen raided a female hostel in the Town Campus of the University of Uyo late on Wednesday, dispossessing students of money and other valuables.

The incident, which occurred at W6 Hostel on the campus, is coming few days after some female students were attacked by bandits in one of the hostels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the hoodlums went from room to room dispossessing students of their belongings.

A source on the campus, who pleaded anonymity, said that although no life was lost during the incident, some of the students sustained injuries in their bid to escape.

“Some hoodlums broke into W6 Hostel at the University of Uyo, Town Campus at about midnight when the students were sleeping.

“They carted away property such as phones, laptops, jewellery and cash. No life was lost but some of the affected students sustained minor injuries.

“We also learnt that some female students were attacked the previous day in one of the hostels,” the source added.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Macdon Odiko, said the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, had ordered deployment of policemen to all the hostels.

Mr Odiko said that Ahmed had held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the University, Enefiok Essien, and the management of the university with a view to finding lasting solution to the frequent invasion of hostels by bandits.

“The command is aware of the incident that occurred at the University of Uyo, and the commissioner of police has ordered deployment of officers to all hostels in the campuses.’’

Mr Odiko advised students to go about their normal activities, assuring that the command was committed to ensuring peace and security on the campuses of the institution.

(NAN)

