Bayelsa election tribunal strikes out nine petitions, dismisses five others

Justice court law
Justice court law

The Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, has struck out nine petitions and dismissed five out of the 28 filed.

NAN reports that the tribunal relocated to Abuja on April 30.

Although no reason was given for the relocation, sources said the decision might not be unconnected with the security challenges in the state.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Dah Akawu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that the nine petitions including two for the Senate and three for the State House of Assembly, were dismissed for failure of the petitioners to file pre-trial processes within the seven stipulated days.

According to the secretary, the petitions dismissed, among others are suit EPT/BY/SEN/20/2019,EPT/BY/SHA/31/2019, EPT/BY/SEN/18/2019,EPT/BY/SHA/30/2019 and EPT/BY/SHA/32/2019.

The petition with suit no EPT/BY/SEN/20/2019 which the National Rescue Movement (NRM) instituted as petitioner against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) as respondent, he said, was dismissed by the Tribunal for failure of the petitioners to file their pre-hearing application within time.

Mr Akawu said another petition that was dismissed was petition with suit no: EPT/BY/SHA/31/2019 which had Advanced Allied Party (AAP) and Tobesime Asiou as petitioners and Oforji Oboku, PDP and INEC, as respondents was dismissed for failure of the petitioners to comply with pre-trial requirements.

The suit was dismissed because the petitioners filed their pre-trial application out of time.

Mr Akawu said only 14 petitions were still pending before the tribunal.

There are two panels sitting in the election petition matters.

Panel One has Justice Kenneth Wosu as chairman and Justices Haruna Offo and Habibu Mukailu as members.

Justice Lambert Azuama sits as chairman for Panel Two, while Justices Ruqayat Ayoola and Linda Yaroson are members.

(NAN)

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.