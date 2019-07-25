Timipre Sylva, Ramatu Tijani also get special treatment

Related News

Like other past legislators, former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, has been asked to take a bow.

The call was, as usual, after he gave a brief history of himself.

In his speech, he noted that he became a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in 1992 and became governor of the state in 2007.

Mr Sylva said he initiated the Amnesty programme during his tenure as governor – an initiative which “he sold to former president Umar Musa Yar’Adua.”

The minority leader described Mr Sylva as a “loanee” from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said the Bayelsa caucus of the Senate said they have met with him (the nominee) and have endorsed him.

He added that the Bayelsa government has congratulated him as one who has PDP DNA in him.

He urged the nominee to do anything possible to bring security to the Niger Delta region.

The Senate also screened Ramatu Tijani Aliyu. She was the second female nominee to be screened by the lawmakers.

While noting that the Senate is gender-friendly, the lawmakers described her as dutiful and highly intelligent and asked that she takes a bow.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed satisfaction at the presentation of the female nominees and wished them well.