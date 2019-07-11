Four months after, family of slain corps member accuses NYSC, police of silence on investigation

Related News

The family of Oluwatobiloba Popoola, a corps member and a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, who was killed after being posted to Bayelsa State have accused the National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) and the police of silence on the investigation of the death of their son.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Popoola was killed on March 21 at Victory International School, Swali Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, where he was posted for his primary assignment.

Some hoodlums attacked the school while Mr Popoola and his colleagues were marking the students’ examination scripts. He eventually died in the attack.

Four months after the incident, the family said the authorities of the school where the incident occurred are yet to show up and explain how their son was killed.

This, they said, has denied them the consolation of getting a clear picture of the incident.

The victim’s brother, Jacob Popoola, told PREMIUM TIMES that both the NYSC and the police in the state have also refused to update the family, despite reaching out to them on several occasions.

“Since the incident occurred, I have been to NYSC in Bayelsa and even in Abuja to know the real cause and how investigation is going on the matter but we have not heard anything since then.”

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the police have also refused to update the family on the matter, despite their demand for justice.

He said he is worried that the matter could be buried without proper prosecution.

The coordinator of NYSC in Bayelsa, Loto B. O, did not respond to a PREMIUM TIMES’ request for clarification on the accusations levied against the scheme.

Calls and text messages put across to her were not responded to.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, Asinim Butswat, said the family would be updated at the appropriate time.

“I was briefed about the matter two weeks ago and I can assure you that investigation is ongoing. The family will be briefed when we are done with the investigation,” he said.