Gov Obaseki denies rift with Oshiomhole

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has denied having a feud with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the All Progressives Congress national chairman.

Available evidence, however, contradict Mr Obaseki’s position.

“I don’t have any feud with the national chairman,” the Nation newspaper quoted Mr Obaseki as telling reporters on Saturday in Abuja, where he attended the annual convention of a socio-economic group, Usagbe Club of Nigeria.

Mr Obaseki admitted that “there are political issues” in the state, but these were being resolved.

“As far as we are concerned, we have a House of Assembly which has not been inaugurated, the key members have not accepted to be inaugurated, so when they get inaugurated, the issue there will be settled,” the governor to have said.

The governor said the court should be left to adjudicate on the Edo assembly crisis– a fallout of the rift between the governor and the APC national chairman.

All the 24 members of the state assembly belong to the APC.

But nine of them, allegedly prompted by the state governor, hurriedly met at night to ‘inaugurate’ the House and also ‘elect’ a speaker.

Other lawmakers-elect were excluded to prevent Mr Oshiomhole’s loyalists from taking control of the legislature, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Two of the lawmakers-elect who are loyalists of Mr Oshiomhole have been suspended by the local chapters of APC in Edo.

Washington Osifo, one of the lawmakers-elect that has been suspended from the APC, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Obaseki had brought back “gangsterism” into Edo politics.

“I have told people, this is not the governor I used to know.

“The governor I used to know when he came (into power) was against any form of gangsterism.

“But because he is now gunning for a second term, all those things he came out to condemn, he is now the one welcoming them – arrogance, gangsterism – he has brought them back into the system,” Mr Osifo said.

Mr Obaseki recently sacked eight commissioners from the state executive council.

The sacked commissioners are said to Mr Oshiomhole’s loyalists.

“We’re on the last lap as a government; we need to review how we operated in the last two or three years.

“We need to put our best foot forward and give the final push. So, it is not unusual in the life of governments after a few years,” the governor defended his sacking of the commissioner, according to the Nation newspaper.