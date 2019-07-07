Akwa Ibom suspends more officials over illegal job recruitment

Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom government on Friday announced the suspension of members of the Unified Local Government Service Commission Board in the state.

The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, said, in a press state, that Governor Udom Emmanuel approved the suspension.

They are to remain on suspension “till further notice”.

The state government accused the suspended officials of unauthorised recruitment of persons into the civil service.

“The suspension is sequel to the outcome of the audit report on unauthorized recruitment of persons into the Local Government Commission”.

“Consequently, the suspended members are hereby directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the permanent secretary of the commission,” he said.

The state government earlier in May this year had suspended the head of the commission, Valentine Attah, over the same accusation.

Apart from Mr Attah, other members of the board were Nsikak Ekong, Ufot Sunday, Ekpuk Eshiet, Emmanuel Ntuk, and Godwin Ekpo.

