Ex-Minister Heineken Lokpobiri joins Bayelsa governorship race

Heineken Lokpobiri, immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, has declared his intention to contest for the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Lokpobiri made his intention known on Saturday after consultation with the state leadership of the APC at the party’s Secretariat in Yenagoa.

Mr Lokpobiri told the party leadership that he was ready to lead APC to the “Creek Haven’’, Bayelsa State seat of power, so that he can build an economy beyond oil for the state.

“I am here to formally inform my political family about my intention to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State on APC platform. I have the support base to win the election come Nov. 16, 2019.

“My plea to the leadership of our party is to ensure that the party remains united in order to form a formidable front to win this election.

“If party members work together, we will surely win the governorship election, come November.

“I am coming to give direction to Bayelsa State; develop the state and build the economy beyond oil,’’ he said.

The Chairman of APC in Bayelsa, Jothan Amos, said that the primary to choose the governorship candidate would be free and fair.

He urged all aspirants to carry out their consultations peacefully, without any form of violence.

Mr Lokpobiri was a two-term senator, before his appointment as a minister. (NAN)

