Akwa Ibom Assembly confirms 19 Commissioners

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 19 commissioner and two special adviser nominees sent to it by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

The speaker, Aniekan Bassey, said at the plenary in Uyo that the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

“Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by Gov Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed.

“The Clerk to the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren, is directed to forward the confirmation list to the governor,” Mr Bassey said.

The speaker advised the confirmed commissioners to add value to the lives of the Akwa Ibom people through service as members of the state Executive Council and bring more development to the state.

Those confirmed as commissioners included Akan Okon, Ime Ekpo, Nse Essien, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Linus Nkan, Okpolum Etteh, Ephraim Inyangeyen, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh and Orman Esin.

Others confirmed as commissioners were Iniobong Essien, Dominic Ukpong, Glory Edet, Messrs Udo Ekpenyong, Uno Etim Uno, Raphael Bassey, Victor Bassey and Ukpong Akpabio.

Sunny Ibuot and Ekemini Umoh were confirmed as special advisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Emmanuel on June 25 forwarded the list of the nominees through a letter.

(NAN)