Governor Emmanuel sends list of commissioners to Akwa Ibom Assembly

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sent his list of commissioners to the State House of Assembly.

The names of the nominees were read out during plenary on Tuesday.

True to his earlier promise, Mr Emmanuel is bringing back most of the officials who worked with him during his first term.

The only new name on the list is Okpulupum Etteh, a former lawmaker from Ibeno Local Government Area.

Among the returning commissioners are Ephraim Inyang, Linus Nkan, and Akan Okon.

Others are Ime Ekpo, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh, Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dominic Ukpong, Gloria Edet, Udo Ekpenyong, Prince Akpabio, Uno Etim Uno, Raphael Bassey, Nse Essien, and Victor Bassey.

It is unclear, however, if the nominees will still maintain their former ministries when they are eventually sworn in.

Those nominated as special advisers are Sunny Ibuot and Ekemini Umoh.

Governor Emmanuel, some weeks ago, had told Akwa Ibom people not to expect much change in his new cabinet.