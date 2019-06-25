Governor Emmanuel sends list of commissioners to Akwa Ibom Assembly

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sent his list of commissioners to the State House of Assembly.

The names of the nominees were read out during plenary on Tuesday.

True to his earlier promise, Mr Emmanuel is bringing back most of the officials who worked with him during his first term.

The only new name on the list is Okpulupum Etteh, a former lawmaker from Ibeno Local Government Area.

Among the returning commissioners are Ephraim Inyang, Linus Nkan, and Akan Okon.

Others are Ime Ekpo, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh, Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dominic Ukpong, Gloria Edet, Udo Ekpenyong, Prince Akpabio, Uno Etim Uno, Raphael Bassey, Nse Essien, and Victor Bassey.

It is unclear, however, if the nominees will still maintain their former ministries when they are eventually sworn in.

Those nominated as special advisers are Sunny Ibuot and Ekemini Umoh.

Governor Emmanuel, some weeks ago, had told Akwa Ibom people not to expect much change in his new cabinet.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.