Edo Speaker inaugurates two more members-elect

Godwin Obaseki [Photo credti: Naij.com]
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, on Monday inaugurated two more members-elect bringing the number of members inaugurated to 11 out of 24.

Mr Okiye administered the oath of allegiance on the members-elect at an emergency sitting in Benin City, the state capital.

The members-elect are Emmanuel Okoduwa (APC – Esan North East ll) and Sunday Ojiezele, (APC – Esan South East).

In a related development, the House received a letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat, Edo chapter, nominating members for the assembly principal officers’ council.

The letter, which was read to members by the speaker, suggested the nomination of Roland Asoro, (APC – Orhionmwon South) as the Leader of the House.

Henry Okhurabo, (APC – Ikpoba-Okha), was nominated for the position of the chief whip, while Marcus Onobun was nominated for the position of the deputy leader.

The House, thereafter, adopted the nominees as nominated by the APC and coopted Nosayaba Okunbor, (APC – Orhionmwon East), as member of the principal officers council.

News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that nine members out of 24, were on June 17, inaugurated.

The members are Frank Okiye (Esan North East l), Yekini Idaiye (Akoko-Edo I), Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East), Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon South), Eric Okaka (Owan East), Marcus Onobun (Esan West), Uyi Ekhosuehi (Oredo East) Ephraim Aluebhosele (Igueben) and Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba-Okha).

Meanwhile, members of the Oredo local government area APC executives led by Elizabeth Ighodaro, the vice chairman visited the speaker to felicitate with him on his election as the speaker.

Mrs Ighodaro, who assured the speaker of their support, sued for cooperation between the lawmakers and the executive.

She said the emergence of the speaker would create a harmonious relationship with the executive adding that, the relationship would guarantee dividends of democracy through people-oriented laws.

Responding, the speaker thanked them for their visit and congratulated them on the developmental stride of their son, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Okiye promised that the assembly would do its best to ensure that Oredo benefited from laws that would be passed by the house.

The lawmakers thereafter adjourned sitting until July 17.

(NAN)

