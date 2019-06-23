You’re safe in Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel assures NYSC members

Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.
Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Akwa Ibom State have been assured of their safety and security.

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Thursday during the opening of the NYSC camp in the state that the security of the corps members “will continue to be in the front burner”.

Mr Emmanuel, however, advised the corps members not to engage in cultism and other vices capable of ruining their future, during their service year in the state.

Mr Emmanuel’s address at the ceremony was presented by a permanent secretary, ministry of youth and sports, Effiong Ekpenyong.

He lauded the contributions of NYSC to the development of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.

“There is no community that can deny the impacts of corps members on either education or health in their areas.

“Therefore, it behooves us to appreciate and encourage this partnership through maximum support for the scheme. My engagements with corps members who participated in previous orientation exercise are a clear manifestation of our love for corps members,” he said.

A director in the ministry of youth and sports, Lawrence Iquaibom, who represented the chairman, NYSC governing board in the state, said a number of corps members who completed their NYSC programme opted to stay back in Akwa Ibom and have made the state “their home”.

Mr Iquaibom mentioned donation of desks to the University of Uyo, the repairs of deplorable classrooms at St. Michael Primary School, Efiat Offot, Uyo, and medical outreaches as parts of the recent contributions in the state by corps members.

The coordinator of the NYSC programme in the state, Julius Amusan, in his address at the ceremony appealed to the Akwa Ibom government to complete ongoing projects and the upgrade of facilities in the camp.

“We earnestly look forward to the resumption of camp work on these projects in the shortest possible time as earlier promised,” Mr Amusan said.

A total of 2,094 corps members – 1,013 males and 1081 females – were sworn in to begin their national service in the state, according to the NYSC coordinator.

The coordinator charged the corps members to be disciplined and remain focused throughout the period of the orientation and the service year.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.