You’re safe in Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel assures NYSC members

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Akwa Ibom State have been assured of their safety and security.

The Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, said on Thursday during the opening of the NYSC camp in the state that the security of the corps members “will continue to be in the front burner”.

Mr Emmanuel, however, advised the corps members not to engage in cultism and other vices capable of ruining their future, during their service year in the state.

Mr Emmanuel’s address at the ceremony was presented by a permanent secretary, ministry of youth and sports, Effiong Ekpenyong.

He lauded the contributions of NYSC to the development of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.

“There is no community that can deny the impacts of corps members on either education or health in their areas.

“Therefore, it behooves us to appreciate and encourage this partnership through maximum support for the scheme. My engagements with corps members who participated in previous orientation exercise are a clear manifestation of our love for corps members,” he said.

A director in the ministry of youth and sports, Lawrence Iquaibom, who represented the chairman, NYSC governing board in the state, said a number of corps members who completed their NYSC programme opted to stay back in Akwa Ibom and have made the state “their home”.

Mr Iquaibom mentioned donation of desks to the University of Uyo, the repairs of deplorable classrooms at St. Michael Primary School, Efiat Offot, Uyo, and medical outreaches as parts of the recent contributions in the state by corps members.

The coordinator of the NYSC programme in the state, Julius Amusan, in his address at the ceremony appealed to the Akwa Ibom government to complete ongoing projects and the upgrade of facilities in the camp.

“We earnestly look forward to the resumption of camp work on these projects in the shortest possible time as earlier promised,” Mr Amusan said.

A total of 2,094 corps members – 1,013 males and 1081 females – were sworn in to begin their national service in the state, according to the NYSC coordinator.

The coordinator charged the corps members to be disciplined and remain focused throughout the period of the orientation and the service year.