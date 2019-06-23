Port Harcourt airport reopens after Air Peace incident

Related News

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reopened the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Rivers following Saturday’s incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the airport.

The General manager, Public Relations, NAMA, Khalid Emele, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Emele said Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to airlines concerning the reopening of the runway which was closed after an Air Peace Flight P47291 overshot the runway on Saturday.

Also, Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed that the B737-500 aircraft had been towed from the site.

Ms Yakubu said the aircraft was removed from the runway by FAAN in collaboration with the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

NAN reports that the Air Peace aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN from Abuja carrying 94 passengers and six crew members on board had overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated after the incident which is already being probed by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

(NAN)