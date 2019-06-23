Port Harcourt airport reopens after Air Peace incident

Port Harcourt International Airport
Port Harcourt airport [Photo: Information Nigeria]

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has reopened the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Rivers following Saturday’s incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at the airport.

The General manager, Public Relations, NAMA, Khalid Emele, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Emele said Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to airlines concerning the reopening of the runway which was closed after an Air Peace Flight P47291 overshot the runway on Saturday.

Also, Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), confirmed that the B737-500 aircraft had been towed from the site.

Ms Yakubu said the aircraft was removed from the runway by FAAN in collaboration with the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

NAN reports that the Air Peace aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN from Abuja carrying 94 passengers and six crew members on board had overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated after the incident which is already being probed by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.