UPDATED: Buhari condoles as many die in Rivers pipeline fire

Several people were killed on Saturday when an oil pipeline exploded in a local community in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria.

Some of the victims were scooping petroleum product from the pipeline before they were caught up in the explosion, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A police spokesperson in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

The explosion occurred at Kom Kom area of Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, said the explosion occurred when Shell was carrying out maintenance on the pipeline.

“We are yet to ascertain the number of people that have died so far,” the police spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for “a thorough investigation” into the incident.

Mr Buhari, according to a statement from his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Saturday night, is “extremely pained by the losses of life in the incident”.

The president condoled with the families of the victims, the government, and people of Rivers.