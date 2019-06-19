Why EFCC interrogated our top officials – NDDC

Related News

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has admitted that its top officials have been quizzed by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The acting managing director of the NDDC, Nelson Braimbraifa, and the executive director of finance, Chris Amadi, were questioned last week by the EFCC over what a source said had to do with “financial impropriety” in the development commission.

Both Messrs Braimbraifa and Amadi flew from Port Harcourt to Abuja where they were interrogated for at least two days by EFCC investigators, a source had told this newspaper.

The NDDC, in a statement on Monday, admitted that the two officials were in Abuja to answer questions from the anti-graft agency but denied any wrongdoing.

“There has been no improper cash withdrawal or financial impropriety at the commission,” said the statement issued by the NDDC director of corporate affairs, Charles Odili.

“If anything, the current administration has robustly implemented strict financial regulations and channelled the commission’s scarce resources to deliver on its core mandate of intervening in the development of the Niger Delta.”

The officials of the commission, Mr Odili said, were invited to answer questions arising from petitions by some groups.

“The management of the commission led by the acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Braimbaifa, the acting Executive Director, Finance, Dr Chris Amadi, and the acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Samuel Adjogbe, responded to the invitation and met with the EFCC officials in Abuja on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11.

“Management of the commission addressed the issues raised by EFCC and were asked to go. The team returned to their desks in Port Harcourt by June 12. At no point was any member of the management staff of the commission detained by the EFCC or questioned under caution,” the statement highlighted.