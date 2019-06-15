Port Harcourt mall gas explosion victims recuperating in hospital – Management

Related News

The management of the Port Harcourt Mall has commiserated with victims of the gas explosion at the mall on June 12, 2019, saying it had scaled up its emergency response personnel.

In a statement Saturday, the management said it had undertaken an extensive analysis of the situation alongside other agencies of government and assured its customers that the mall is safe.

“The gas outburst happened in the evening of June 12, 2019, as a Safety Conscious organization, we have hitherto trained all our security personnel on managing emergencies,” said the statement signed by Chioma Okorie, the mall manager.

“Our internal firefighting team were able to curtail the situation within 20 minutes. Simultaneously, mall staff evacuated everyone from the mall, and all those injured were taken to the hospital immediately, and are currently recuperating, we wish them swift recovery.”

At least five people were injured after the explosion which occurred in the kitchen section of the mall, which shares a perimetre fence with the Rivers State Government House.

The police had earlier ruled out the possibilities of the incident being a terrorist attack.

Ms Okorie said the commitment of their management and staff had kept the mall from such emergencies in the last five years in which it had been in operation.

“As an organization, we will want to reiterate that the mall is installed with the best safety measure and our safety equipment are top-notch because the safety of all of our tenants and shoppers is of utmost importance to us.”