Port Harcourt mall gas explosion victims recuperating in hospital – Management

Rivers state on map
Rivers state on map

The management of the Port Harcourt Mall has commiserated with victims of the gas explosion at the mall on June 12, 2019, saying it had scaled up its emergency response personnel.

In a statement Saturday, the management said it had undertaken an extensive analysis of the situation alongside other agencies of government and assured its customers that the mall is safe.

“The gas outburst happened in the evening of June 12, 2019, as a Safety Conscious organization, we have hitherto trained all our security personnel on managing emergencies,” said the statement signed by Chioma Okorie, the mall manager.

“Our internal firefighting team were able to curtail the situation within 20 minutes. Simultaneously, mall staff evacuated everyone from the mall, and all those injured were taken to the hospital immediately, and are currently recuperating, we wish them swift recovery.”

At least five people were injured after the explosion which occurred in the kitchen section of the mall, which shares a perimetre fence with the Rivers State Government House.

The police had earlier ruled out the possibilities of the incident being a terrorist attack.

Ms Okorie said the commitment of their management and staff had kept the mall from such emergencies in the last five years in which it had been in operation.

“As an organization, we will want to reiterate that the mall is installed with the best safety measure and our safety equipment are top-notch because the safety of all of our tenants and shoppers is of utmost importance to us.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.