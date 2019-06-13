Explosion: Police rule out terrorist attack at Port Harcourt Mall

sars police
Armed Nigerian Police Officer

The Police in Rivers State have ruled out terrorist attack in the explosion that occurred at the Port Harcourt Mall, popularly called Spar.

The Rivers Police Command Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the explosion at the mall that shared perimeter fence with the Government House on Thursday.

He said no life was lost to the explosion which occurred on Wednesday.

However, five people were injured.

“The explosion occurred at 5.50 p.m. at the kitchen section with five persons sustaining various degrees of burns.

“They (victims) are currently receiving medical attention at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt,” he said in a statement.

Mr Omoni said the police had launched full investigation with a view to unravelling the cause of the incident.

“However, preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the explosion has no semblance of a terrorist attack.

“Also, no life was lost as being speculated in some quarters. There is no cause for alarm,” he assured the residents of the state.

The spokesperson said normal business activities have since resumed at the mall.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.