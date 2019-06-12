Democracy Day: Gov. Emmanuel advocates national cohesion, peaceful co-existence

Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.
Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sued for national cohesion and peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians in general, and the people of the state in particular, to mark the 2019 Democracy Day celebration in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ekerete Udoh, announced this in a statement in Uyo, the state capital on Wednesday.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pursue and promote issues that cement the nation’s national cohesion and peaceful co-existence.

The statement said the governor also noted the deepening of the nation’s democratic culture since the return to civil rule in 1999.

“Our democracy has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 20 years, and Nigeria and Nigerians deserve a pat on the back.

“This occasion, therefore, calls for a re-dedication of ourselves to pursuing those ideals that promote national unity and peaceful co- existence,’’ it said.

The statement also commended Nigerians for their resilience and contributions to the sustenance of democracy in the last 19 years.

There were no activities to mark the inaugural edition of the Democracy Day celebration in Uyo on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed into law the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill which accommodated June 12 as Nigeria’s new Democracy Day.

Mr Buhari had earlier on June 6, 2018, declared that June 12 would now be the nation’s new Democracy Day.

The date is in commemoration of the annulled presidential election of June 12, 1993 presumed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola.

Akwa Ibom was created on September 23, 1987, out of the Mainland part of the then Cross River State.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.